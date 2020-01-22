Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.
LGF.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.
Shares of LGF.A opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.
Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.
