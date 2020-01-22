Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

LGF.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of LGF.A opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.67 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

