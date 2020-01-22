Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.06. Lions Gate Entertainment posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.67 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%.

LGF.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NYSE:LGF.A traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.79. 1,077,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Lions Gate Entertainment has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

