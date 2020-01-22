Limitless VIP (VIP) Reaches Market Cap of $109,258.00

Limitless VIP (CURRENCY:VIP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Limitless VIP has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Limitless VIP has a total market capitalization of $109,258.00 and approximately $974.00 worth of Limitless VIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Limitless VIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Limitless VIP alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000257 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Limitless VIP

VIP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2016. Limitless VIP’s total supply is 1,259,816,434 coins. Limitless VIP’s official Twitter account is @clockcoin . The official website for Limitless VIP is tittiecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocks: 0-20 : AirdropBlock: 20-100: 0 VIPBlock: 100-1000: 500 VIPBlock: 1000-30000: 450 VIPBlock: 30000-60000: 300 VIPBlock: 60000-100000: 250 VIPBlock: 100000-150000: 150 VIPBlock: 150000-200000: 110 VIP “

Limitless VIP Coin Trading

Limitless VIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Limitless VIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Limitless VIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Limitless VIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Limitless VIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Limitless VIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.