Liberum Capital Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €90.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €90.00 ($104.65) price target from equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.61 ($94.90).

FRA BAYN opened at €75.10 ($87.33) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €72.40 and its 200 day moving average is €66.63. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

