Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the construction company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

LEN.B stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Lennar has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

