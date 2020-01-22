Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up about 1.5% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $15,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.42.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 575 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.06. 1,443,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,736. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $201.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.63 and its 200-day moving average is $170.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

