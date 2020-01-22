Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBML. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of IBML traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. 26,715 shares of the company traded hands. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

