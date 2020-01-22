Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. United Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 801,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,869,000 after acquiring an additional 95,249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 84,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $180.05. 1,881,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,246. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.87 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

