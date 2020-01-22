Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after purchasing an additional 294,244 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after buying an additional 951,833 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,683,000 after buying an additional 2,430,859 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $47.44. 18,231,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,731,605. The firm has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

