Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.80 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $48.56. 20,364,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,502,211. The firm has a market cap of $208.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

