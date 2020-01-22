Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.33. 2,060,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $132.65 and a 1 year high of $179.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

