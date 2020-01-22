Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. 58,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,209. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55. iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $25.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

