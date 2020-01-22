Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 38,705 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 126.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $133.60 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

