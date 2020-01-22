Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 252 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $131.32. 469,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,885. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $105.89 and a one year high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

