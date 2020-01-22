Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,681 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,744,000 after acquiring an additional 188,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,610 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,911,062 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.