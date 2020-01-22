Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,448,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,567,000 after buying an additional 737,634 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,776,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,793,000 after purchasing an additional 67,519 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,685,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,944,000 after purchasing an additional 45,967 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,231,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,601,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,974,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

