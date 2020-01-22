Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KHC. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 292,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $48.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,240 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 29,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.