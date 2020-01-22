Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (LON:KOS) dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 495 ($6.51) and last traded at GBX 495 ($6.51), approximately 5,624 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 2,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 501 ($6.59).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 805 ($10.59) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 446.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 482.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

About Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

