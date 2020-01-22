Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR) Stock Price Up 8%

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR)’s stock price rose 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 86,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29.

Kintavar Exploration Company Profile (CVE:KTR)

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

