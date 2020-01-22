Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,828,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,268,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

