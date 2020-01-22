Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Hudock Capital Group LLC

Hudock Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.59. 1,493,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $144.84.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.58.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

