Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €540.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($732.56) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €645.00 ($750.00) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €597.71 ($695.02).

Shares of EPA KER traded up €7.90 ($9.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €594.50 ($691.28). 123,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €577.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €508.52. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

