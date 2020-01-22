Katana Capital Limited (KAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Katana Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.
The firm has a market cap of $33.55 million and a PE ratio of -33.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.79. Katana Capital has a fifty-two week low of A$0.71 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.01 ($0.71).
About Katana Capital
