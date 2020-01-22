Katana Capital Limited (KAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Katana Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

The firm has a market cap of $33.55 million and a PE ratio of -33.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.79. Katana Capital has a fifty-two week low of A$0.71 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.01 ($0.71).

About Katana Capital

Katana Capital Limited is a self management investment trust. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

