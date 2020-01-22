Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $188.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $184.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.11.

Shares of KSU traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.55. 478,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,887. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $168.81. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $674,681.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 98.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,100,000 after buying an additional 2,490,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,763,000 after buying an additional 618,384 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $41,500,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,256.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 314,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 291,269 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 103.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,801,000 after acquiring an additional 289,643 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

