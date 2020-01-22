Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 33.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $793,139.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,313 shares of company stock worth $2,541,791 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

