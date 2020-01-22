JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,410 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.9% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.51. 1,785,385 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

