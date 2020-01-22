JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,540,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 105,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,385 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

