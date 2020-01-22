JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Stock Price Down 0%

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) traded down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.93 and last traded at $52.95, 57,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 627% from the average session volume of 7,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.4465 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

