JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 182,387 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

