Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

