Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.00-9.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.95-9.10 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $392.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $150.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

