Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. Jeld-Wen has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1,572.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

