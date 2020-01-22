Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on State Street Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for State Street in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.90 EPS.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
STT stock opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. State Street has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in State Street by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in State Street by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in State Street by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in State Street by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,357,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,091,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in State Street by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
