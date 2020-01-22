Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on State Street Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for State Street in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

STT stock opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. State Street has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in State Street by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in State Street by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in State Street by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in State Street by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,357,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,091,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in State Street by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.