JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 342.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in JD.Com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JD.Com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. 86 Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie began coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Shares of JD.Com stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. 13,166,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,818,646. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27 and a beta of 1.37. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

