Jared Grusd Sells 38,960 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jared Grusd sold 38,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $741,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,192,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,726,833.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jared Grusd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Jared Grusd sold 22,574 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $411,524.02.

On Monday, December 16th, Jared Grusd sold 30,426 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $460,345.38.

On Monday, November 18th, Jared Grusd sold 29,307 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $425,244.57.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $182,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246,345 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

