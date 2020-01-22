Jaguar Listed Property LLC Raises Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Jaguar Listed Property LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the quarter. Equity Lifestyle Properties comprises about 5.0% of Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jaguar Listed Property LLC owned 0.06% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

ELS traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $71.38. The company had a trading volume of 331,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,983. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.51. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.306 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

