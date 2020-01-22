Jaguar Listed Property LLC Purchases 26,200 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Jaguar Listed Property LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 232.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises about 2.7% of Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

EXR traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $109.61. The stock had a trading volume of 456,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,530. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average of $111.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.11.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.09%.

In other news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $90,946.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,442. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

