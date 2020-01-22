Jaguar Listed Property LLC Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Jaguar Listed Property LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for about 8.5% of Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $12,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Green Street Investors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $13,337,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,533,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,158,000 after buying an additional 168,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $3.16 on Wednesday, hitting $216.14. 193,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,926. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.59 and its 200 day moving average is $211.61. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $182.18 and a 52-week high of $222.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

