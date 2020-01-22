Jaguar Listed Property LLC Decreases Stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Jaguar Listed Property LLC reduced its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Cousins Properties makes up approximately 2.0% of Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 676.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,341,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,649 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $116,292,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,180,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,951,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,103,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,771.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 761,387 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

CUZ traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $41.20. 20,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,992. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 89.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

