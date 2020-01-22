Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.28) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jaguar Health an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JAGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAGX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. 14,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.69). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 771.25% and a negative return on equity of 675.03%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.