Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.28) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jaguar Health an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JAGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of JAGX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. 14,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.69). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 771.25% and a negative return on equity of 675.03%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.
