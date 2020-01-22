ITV plc (LON:ITV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 154.50 ($2.03).

Several brokerages recently commented on ITV. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective (up from GBX 125 ($1.64)) on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 171 ($2.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get ITV alerts:

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

LON:ITV traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 144.25 ($1.90). 6,646,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 102.65 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.