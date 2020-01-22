ITV plc (LON:ITV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 154.50 ($2.03).
Several brokerages recently commented on ITV. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective (up from GBX 125 ($1.64)) on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 171 ($2.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.
In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).
ITV Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
