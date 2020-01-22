ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) Trading Up 8.8% on Insider Buying Activity

ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) shares shot up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.06, 138,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 86,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Specifically, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $121,620 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

ITUS Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

