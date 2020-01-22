Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Downgraded by G.Research to Sell

G.Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITRM. Gabelli cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Svb Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.21. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54). On average, equities analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 149.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,232 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.