iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sets New 1-Year High at $221.73

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $221.73 and last traded at $221.24, with a volume of 26053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.26.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,288.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,332,000 after purchasing an additional 575,717 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,943,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,544,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,399,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,858,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

