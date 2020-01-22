iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.22. 110,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,638. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.83 and a fifty-two week high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

