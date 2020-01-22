iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,606.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

IJT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.48. 52,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.04. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $169.83 and a 12-month high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

