iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 511.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 309.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.48. 48,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,082. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.92 and a 52 week high of $244.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.58.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

