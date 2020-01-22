iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.85. 15,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,092. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.