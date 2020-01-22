iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Hits New 52-Week High at $160.06

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $160.06 and last traded at $160.06, with a volume of 1444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.49.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $642,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,322,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.