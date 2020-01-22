iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,135 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 612,421 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 473,574 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 902,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.63. 17,479,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,512,516. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.17 and a 200-day moving average of $156.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

